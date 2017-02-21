Makarova beats Cibulkova, advances to 3rd round in Dubai

Ekaterina Makarova advanced to the third round of the Dubai Tennis Championships by beating third-seeded Dominika Cibulkova 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 Tuesday. The 37th-ranked Russian had lost her first three matches against Cibulkova, but Makarova eliminated the Slovak in the third round of last month's Australian Open.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.