Makarova beats Cibulkova, advances to 3rd round in Dubai
Ekaterina Makarova advanced to the third round of the Dubai Tennis Championships by beating third-seeded Dominika Cibulkova 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 Tuesday. The 37th-ranked Russian had lost her first three matches against Cibulkova, but Makarova eliminated the Slovak in the third round of last month's Australian Open.
