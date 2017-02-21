Mahut beats 5th-seeded Zverev, while 6th-seeded Gasquet wins

French veteran Nicolas Mahut beat German teen Alexander Zverev 7-6 , 7-6 to reach the second round of the Open 13 on Tuesday. The 35-year-old Mahut withstood 10 aces from the 19-year-old Zverev, seeded fifth and considered one of the rising stars of tennis.

