Leon Smith still shocked by dramatic ending to Great Britain's Davis Cup victory

Denis Shapovalov has been fined for hitting an umpire in the eye during Canada's Davis Cup loss to Great Britain Leon Smith was still in shock on Monday after the dramatic ending to Great Britain's Davis Cup victory over Canada. Everything was going to plan for the visitors as Kyle Edmund closed in on a straightforward win against Denis Shapovalov in the deciding rubber in Ottawa when the Canadian teenager belted a ball in frustration that hit umpire Arnaud Gabas in the eye.

