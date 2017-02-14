Kuznetsova sets sights on winning Dub...

Kuznetsova sets sights on winning Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship

After three finals appearances over 13 years, Tour veteran Svetlana Kuznetsova has set her sights on finally winning the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships , beginning from February 19. The 31-year-old Russian has fallen just short on three occasions, finishing as runner-up to Justine Henin in 2004, Elena Dementieva in 2008 and Caroline Wozniacki in 2011. But the Tour veteran is now playing her best tennis in years, and after Wimbledon last year - where she reached the fourth round before losing to eventual champion Serena Williams - her efforts were rewarded with a return to the top 10 for the first time since 2010.

