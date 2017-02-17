Krystyna Pliskova upsets Vinci to reach 2nd round in Dubai

Roberta Vinci of Italy returns the ball to Kristyna Pliskova of Czech Republic during the Dubai Tennis Championships, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. Roberta Vinci of Italy returns the ball to Kristyna Pliskova of Czech Republic during the Dubai Tennis Championships, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.