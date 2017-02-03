Kristina Mladenovic through to final at St Petersburg Ladies Trophy
Kristina Mladenovic continued her brilliant run in the St Petersburg Ladies Trophy as she booked her place in the final against Yulia Putintseva. France's world number 51 had already put out Australian Open finalist Venus Williams and then added the scalp of 2016 St Petersburg champion Roberta Vinci in the last eight, before a hard-fought semi-final success over wildcard Natalia Vikhlyantseva.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Davis Cup: Serbia advances with 3-0 lead agains...
|10 hr
|AdvancePhartss
|2
|Troicki, Khachanov to open Serbia vs Russia Dav...
|Feb 2
|OpenPhartz
|2
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb 1
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|'Strange number, Martina who?' Lucky I answered...
|Jan 30
|NumberPharts
|2
|Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in...
|Jan 29
|FirsrPhartz
|5
|Djokovic to lead Serbia in Davis Cup tie agains...
|Jan 28
|DavisPharts
|2
|The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar...
|Jan 28
|SectionPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC