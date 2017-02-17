Kiwi tennis player Rubin Statham wins...

Kiwi tennis player Rubin Statham wins singles title in China

14 hrs ago

New Zealand's Rubin Statham has completed a tough week by winning the singles tennis title at the US$15,000 Futures in Anning, China. Statham defeated Italian third seed Marco Bortolotti 2-6 6-4 7-6 in the final to win his 11th career ITF Futures title.

