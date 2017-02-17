Kerber focuses on form, not top spot, in Dubai
" Top-seeded Angelique Kerber has a chance to reclaim the No. 1 ranking from Serena Williams by winning the Dubai Tennis Championships, which started Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb 8
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb 7
|DavisPhartzz
|2
|Bizarre British victory as umpire smashed in face
|Feb 7
|LinePhartzz
|9
|Davis Cup: Serbia advances with 3-0 lead agains...
|Feb 4
|AdvancePhartss
|2
|Troicki, Khachanov to open Serbia vs Russia Dav...
|Feb 2
|OpenPhartz
|2
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb 1
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|'Strange number, Martina who?' Lucky I answered...
|Jan 30
|NumberPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC