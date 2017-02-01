Karlie Kloss cancels TV interview at ...

Karlie Kloss cancels TV interview at last minute

Read more: Anniston Star

Karlie Kloss pulled out of a television interview "at the last minute" on Wednesday because she didn't want to talk about her friendship with Taylor Swift. The 24-year-old supermodel has come under fire after she cancelled her appearance on Australia's early morning breakfast show 'Sunrise' after producers told her there were "no guarantees" that she wouldn't be questioned on her showbiz pal.

Chicago, IL

