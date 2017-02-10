Johanna Konta recovered from losing her singles match to help Great Britain defeat Croatia

Johanna Konta and Heather Watson came from a set down in the final-match decider as Great Britain kept alive their Fed Cup promotion hopes with a dramatic play-off victory over Croatia. The British pair recorded a 4-6 6-4 6-3 success against Ana Konjuh and Donna Vekic in the doubles after a surprise defeat for Konta left the teams level following the singles matches.

