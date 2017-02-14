Johanna Konta and Great Britain will face Romania in the Fed Cup

Anne Keothavong's team will play the tricky away fixture on April 22 and 23 as they bid to reach the competition's second tier for the first time in almost a quarter of a century. Johanna Konta and Heather Watson came from a set down in the final-match decider against Ana Konjuh and Donna Vekic in the doubles after a surprise defeat for Konta left the teams level following the singles matches.

