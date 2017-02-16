Jo-Wilfried Tsonga eases into second round in Rotterdam
Sixth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga beat Luxembourg's Gilles Muller in straight sets to ease into the second round of the ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam. Tsonga broke his opponent three times and did not face a single break point on his own serve as he wrapped up a 6-4 6-2 win in just over one hour.
