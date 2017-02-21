Jack Sock waits out rain, advances at Delray Beach

Jack Sock beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain 6-4, 6-1 on Wednesday night in a rain-delayed match to reach the Delray Beach Open quarterfinals. The third-seeded Sock will face fifth-seeded Steve Johnson, the fellow American who topped Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4, 6-1 in the matches that didn't start until about 9 p.m. England's Kyle Edmund beat Taiwan's Lu Yen-hsun 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

