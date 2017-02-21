Jack Sock beats Donald Young to reach Delray Beach final
" Jack Sock won the last seven points of a second-set tiebreaker to beat Donald Young 6-4, 7-6 on Saturday in an all-American semifinal at the Delray Beach Open. Sock, seeded third and ranked 21st in the world, will face No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|6 hr
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb 22
|OpeningPhart
|2
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb 21
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb 8
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb 7
|DavisPhartzz
|2
|Bizarre British victory as umpire smashed in face
|Feb 7
|LinePhartzz
|9
|Davis Cup: Serbia advances with 3-0 lead agains...
|Feb 4
|AdvancePhartss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC