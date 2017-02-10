Heather Watson moved Great Britain a step closer to a place in the Fed Cup promotion play-offs

Great Britain have one foot in the Fed Cup promotion play-offs after Heather Watson thrashed Turkey's Ipek Soylu 6-0 6-1 in Tallinn. Watson needed only 64 minutes to see off Soylu, ranked 163rd in the world, as Britain maintained their bid to finish top of Pool C in Euro/Africa Zone Group I. British number one Johanna Konta can seal victory in the three-rubber tie when she takes on Turkey's world number 86 Cagla Buyukakcay later on Friday.

