Heather Watson got Great Britain off to a winning start in the Fed Cup in Estonia.

Heather Watson got Great Britain's Fed Cup campaign off to a flying start with an emphatic straight sets win over Portuguese opponent Ines Murta in Estonia. The British number two won 6-1 6-1 to give her team an opening win in Pool C of the Europe/Africa Group One competition, which also includes Turkey and Latvia, in Tallinn.

