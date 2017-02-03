Haven't thought about 2020 Olympics, focussed on comeback: Maria Sharapova
Moscow: Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova has said it was still too early to think about taking part the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Russian Tennis Federation President Shamil Tarpishchev earlier said Sharapova was capable of winning at the 2020 Olympics, reports Tass.
