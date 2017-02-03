Haven't thought about 2020 Olympics, ...

Haven't thought about 2020 Olympics, focussed on comeback: Maria Sharapova

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

Moscow: Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova has said it was still too early to think about taking part the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Russian Tennis Federation President Shamil Tarpishchev earlier said Sharapova was capable of winning at the 2020 Olympics, reports Tass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Troicki, Khachanov to open Serbia vs Russia Dav... Thu OpenPhartz 2
News Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way... Wed AdmitsPhartzz 2
News 'Strange number, Martina who?' Lucky I answered... Jan 30 NumberPharts 2
News Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in... Jan 29 FirsrPhartz 5
News Djokovic to lead Serbia in Davis Cup tie agains... Jan 28 DavisPharts 2
News The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar... Jan 28 SectionPharts 2
News Kyrgios out in bizarre five-set loss Jan 20 Parden Pard 1
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,032 • Total comments across all topics: 278,528,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC