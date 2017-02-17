Harrison beats Basilashvili 6-1, 6-4 to win Memphis Open
Ryan Harrison served up the ace that won him his first career ATP World Tour title, then stuck both hands over his head pointing index fingers skyward in celebration. Better yet, Harrison won before family, friends and supporters who watched him grow up in Shreveport, Louisiana, on a court at the tennis club he knew intimately before ever playing his first professional match here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb 8
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb 7
|DavisPhartzz
|2
|Bizarre British victory as umpire smashed in face
|Feb 7
|LinePhartzz
|9
|Davis Cup: Serbia advances with 3-0 lead agains...
|Feb 4
|AdvancePhartss
|2
|Troicki, Khachanov to open Serbia vs Russia Dav...
|Feb 2
|OpenPhartz
|2
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb 1
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|'Strange number, Martina who?' Lucky I answered...
|Jan 30
|NumberPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC