Hard work for Kiwi tennis players around the world

At the same tournament Marcus Daniell and Marcelo Demoliner lost to top seeds Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares 4-6 2-6 in the first round. At the ATP 250 tournament at Delray Beach in the United States Mike Venus and Robert Lindstedt lost to third seeds Treat Huey and Max Mirnyi 5-7 3-6 in their first round match.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.