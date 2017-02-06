'Future looks bright for SA tennis'

12 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

Winning two of his first three ties in charge is enough reason for South Africa's non-playing Davis Cup captain, Marcos Ondruska, to be bullish about the future. South Africa claimed a 4-1 victory in their Euro-Africa Group II tie to advance the second round, and a step closer to promotion to the next tier.

