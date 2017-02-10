From The Cheap Seats: 'Greatest' deba...

From The Cheap Seats: 'Greatest' debate provokes outrage

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Age

Last week's column about the modern-day tendency to be a little itchy on the trigger finger when it comes to declaring new "all-time greats" of various sports on a weekly basis - and the collateral effect of cheapening if not dismissing the achievements of past greats - yielded one outraged reader response. We'll do him the favour of anonymity, but skipping lightly over the insults and the odd grammatical pothole, his contentions were as follows: * We should have been grateful to watch "the two best men's players of all time" in the recent Australian Open final.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him... Wed ClaimsPhartzz 4
News Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S... Feb 7 DavisPhartzz 2
News Bizarre British victory as umpire smashed in face Feb 7 LinePhartzz 9
News Davis Cup: Serbia advances with 3-0 lead agains... Feb 4 AdvancePhartss 2
News Troicki, Khachanov to open Serbia vs Russia Dav... Feb 2 OpenPhartz 2
News Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way... Feb 1 AdmitsPhartzz 2
News 'Strange number, Martina who?' Lucky I answered... Jan 30 NumberPharts 2
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,458 • Total comments across all topics: 278,724,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC