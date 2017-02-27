Feet of Clay: Tennis in Latin America...

Feet of Clay: Tennis in Latin America may flee the surface

Read more: Daily Herald

The clay-court circuit lost a major event several years ago when this week's Mexican Open in Acapulco switched to hardcourts. The Rio Open, which ended on Sunday, is almost certain to be next.

Chicago, IL

