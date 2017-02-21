Federer: Swiss star will play on unti...

Federer: Swiss star will play on until at least 2019

Fans of Roger Federer can breathe a sigh of relief: he will play on until at least the end of 2019. The Swiss superstar, who last month came back from a knee surgery to win a men's record-extending 18th grand slam title at the Australian Open, has committed to a three-year deal with his hometown event, the Swiss Indoors in Basel.

