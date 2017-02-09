Fed Cup: Daria Gavrilova to bring Aus...

Fed Cup: Daria Gavrilova to bring Australians in from cold

Read more: The Age

Australia's Fed Cup team are battling the bitter cold and the absence of Samantha Stosur as they look to win a place back at the top table of women's tennis. Alicia Molik's team are in freezing Kharkiv in northheast Ukraine this weekend for a World Group II face-off.

