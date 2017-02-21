Easy win has Jack ready to sock it to us

US Davis Cup spearhead Jack Sock has won a second title for the year as he builds momentum for April's quarter-final against Australia in Brisbane. Sock was handed a walkover in his ATP Delray Beach final by Milos Raonic and has risen in the rankings to a career-high No.18, only one place behind Nick Kyrgios.

