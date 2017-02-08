Dustin Brown too strong for Marin Cilic at Open Sud de France
Dustin Brown claimed a shock victory over top seed Marin Cilic in the Open Sud de France in Montpelier on Wednesday night. Brown, 77 places below Cilic in the world rankings, took just one hour to beat the Croatian 6-4 6-4 on Court Patrice Dominguez.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Wed
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Tue
|DavisPhartzz
|2
|Bizarre British victory as umpire smashed in face
|Tue
|LinePhartzz
|9
|Davis Cup: Serbia advances with 3-0 lead agains...
|Feb 4
|AdvancePhartss
|2
|Troicki, Khachanov to open Serbia vs Russia Dav...
|Feb 2
|OpenPhartz
|2
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb 1
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|'Strange number, Martina who?' Lucky I answered...
|Jan 30
|NumberPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC