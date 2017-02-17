Dubai Tennis Championships wants to b...

Dubai Tennis Championships wants to be no less than the best

14 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

The CEO of Dubai Duty Free has reiterated the airport retailer's commitment in maintaining the Dubai Tennis Championships' tag of being the best in the world for a long time to come. Colm McLoughlin, who is also executive vice-chairman of Dubai Duty Free, owners and organisers of the annual two-week tennis extravaganza, vouched for the company's commitment to maintaining the tournament's position as one of the best in the world.

