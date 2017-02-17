Dubai Tennis Championships wants to be no less than the best
The CEO of Dubai Duty Free has reiterated the airport retailer's commitment in maintaining the Dubai Tennis Championships' tag of being the best in the world for a long time to come. Colm McLoughlin, who is also executive vice-chairman of Dubai Duty Free, owners and organisers of the annual two-week tennis extravaganza, vouched for the company's commitment to maintaining the tournament's position as one of the best in the world.
