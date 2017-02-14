Doug Adler sues ESPN after being fire...

Doug Adler sues ESPN after being fired for a guerrilla effecta comment about Venus Williams

Doug Adler, a tennis commentator and former All-American at USC, has filed a wrongful termination suit against ESPN, after a social media uproar over a phrase he used to describe Venus Williams' tactics during an Australian Open match last month led to his abrupt firing from the network. On the call for Williams' match against Stefanie Voegele on Jan. 18, Adler described one play in which Williams' tactic of charging the net by saying she “put the guerrilla effect on.” Given the similar pronunciation, his comment was construed by some as “gorilla effect.” Following a tweet by a New York Times tennis writer, Adler's use of the phrase, which he believes was misinterpreted, soon spread across social media.

