Dom Inglot grabs Davis Cup chance as Great Britain gain upper hand in Canada

Dom Inglot emerged from the Davis Cup shadows to inspire Great Britain to the brink of victory over Canada in Ottawa. Inglot and Jamie Murray defeated Daniel Nestor and Vasek Pospisil 7-6 6-7 7-6 6-3 to put the visitors 2-1 up ahead of Sunday's reverse singles.

