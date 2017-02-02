Djokovic returns to Davis Cup against...

Djokovic returns to Davis Cup against Russia

NIS, Serbia - Novak Djokovic will play Daniil Medvedev in the second singles match as he makes a return for Serbia in the first round of the Davis Cup against Russia. Djokovic will be playing his first match since an unexpected second-round loss to Denis Istomin at the Australian Open.

