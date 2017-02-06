Defending champions Argentina dumped out of Davis Cup by Italy

Fabio Fognini, pictured, defeated Guido Pella in five sets to give Italy a Davis Cup victory over defending champions Argentina Argentina's reign as Davis Cup champions is over after less than three months following a dramatic defeat by Italy in Buenos Aires. Guido Pella led Fabio Fognini by two sets to love in a deciding rubber held over to Monday because of rain as the hosts looked set to complete a remarkable comeback.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ealing Times.