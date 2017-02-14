Defending champion Klizan reaches 2nd round in Rotterdam
Defending champion Martin Klizan of Slovakia beat Fernando Verdasco of Spain 6-4, 0-6, 6-1 to reach the second round of the World Tennis Tournament on Tuesday. In an erratic contest, both players dropped serve four times.
