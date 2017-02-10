Defending champion Gasquet reaches Open Sud de France semis
Two-time defending champion Richard Gasquet of France beat big-serving countryman Kenny De Schepper 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 to reach the semifinals of the Open Sud de France on Friday. De Schepper, a left-handed player ranked 162, had 16 aces.
