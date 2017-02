Davis Cup: Spain-Croatia level at 2-2 ahead of decider

Roberto Bautista Agut beat Croatia's Franko Skugor 6-1, 6-7 , 6-3, 7-6 to put Spain level at 2-2 in the Davis Cup first-round match on Sunday. Croatia, last year's World Group runner-up, is without its four top players - Marin Cilic, Ivo Karlovic, Borna Coric and Ivan Dodig.

