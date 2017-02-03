Davis Cup: Ramkumar, Yuki hand huge advantage to India on Day 1
Yuki Bhambri was far from his best but still managed a 6-4 6-4 6-3 win over Finn Tearney in the first singles while Ramkumar Ramanthan was impressive in his 6-3 6-4 6-3 over Jose Statham in the second singles. Ramkumar Ramanathan registered a fluent victory after Yuki Bhambri eked out a straight set win to hand India a commanding 2-0 lead against New Zealand on the opening day of the Asia/Oceania Group I Davis Cup tie in Pune on Friday.
