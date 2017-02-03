Davis Cup: France takes 2-0 lead over...

Davis Cup: France takes 2-0 lead over Japan

16 hrs ago

" Richard Gasquet and Gilles Simon gave France a 2-0 lead over Japan after singles victories in a Davis Cup World Group first-round match on Friday. Simon beat Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in the second singles match after Gasquet overpowered Taro Daniel 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 in the opener at Ariake Colloseum.

Chicago, IL

