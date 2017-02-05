Davis Cup: France completes 4-1 victory over Japan France completed a 4-1 win over Japan in their Davis Cup World Group first-round tie on Sunday Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kBPYrr TOKYO - France completed a 4-1 win over Japan in their Davis Cup World Group first-round tie on Sunday. France secured a quarterfinal berth on Saturday with a win by the doubles pairing of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut that followed singles victories by Richard Gasquet and Gilles Simon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.