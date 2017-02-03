Davis Cup: Croatia and Spain 1-1

Croatia's Franko Skugor beat Pablo Carreno Busta 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 , then Roberto Bautista Agut evened the score by beating Ante Pavic 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.

