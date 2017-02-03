Davis Cup: Champion Argentina wins doubles to stay alive

Defending Davis Cup champion Argentina defeated Italy in doubles on Saturday, saving itself from early elimination in the World Group first-round match on outdoor clay. Argentina's Carlos Berlocq and Leonardo Mayer defeated Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 2-6, 7-6 after falling behind 2-0 on Friday with two losses in singles.

