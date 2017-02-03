Darcis edges Kohlschreiber to give Belgium lead over Germany
Belgium's Steve Darcis celebrates after he won the first round single match of the Davis Cup against Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber., giving Belgium a 1-0 lead over Germany, in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday Feb. 3, 2017. FRANKFURT, Germany - Steve Darcis edged Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4, 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 , 7-6 to give Belgium a 1-0 lead over Germany in their Davis Cup first-round tie on Friday.
