Dan Evans gave Great Britain a 1-0 lead over Canada in their Davis Cup clash in Ottawa
Dan Evans played the role of British number one with aplomb to beat 17-year-old Denis Shapovalov for his first ever victory in a live rubber in the Davis Cup World Group. It was more than three years since Evans' last win of any kind in the competition but he maintained the momentum of the best period of his career to triumph 6-3 6-3 6-4 and give the visitors a 1-0 lead over Canada in Ottawa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Falmouth Packet.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Troicki, Khachanov to open Serbia vs Russia Dav...
|Thu
|OpenPhartz
|2
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Wed
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|'Strange number, Martina who?' Lucky I answered...
|Jan 30
|NumberPharts
|2
|Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in...
|Jan 29
|FirsrPhartz
|5
|Djokovic to lead Serbia in Davis Cup tie agains...
|Jan 28
|DavisPharts
|2
|The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar...
|Jan 28
|SectionPharts
|2
|Kyrgios out in bizarre five-set loss
|Jan 20
|Parden Pard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC