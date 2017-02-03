Dan Evans gave Great Britain a 1-0 le...

Dan Evans gave Great Britain a 1-0 lead over Canada in their Davis Cup clash in Ottawa

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Falmouth Packet

Dan Evans played the role of British number one with aplomb to beat 17-year-old Denis Shapovalov for his first ever victory in a live rubber in the Davis Cup World Group. It was more than three years since Evans' last win of any kind in the competition but he maintained the momentum of the best period of his career to triumph 6-3 6-3 6-4 and give the visitors a 1-0 lead over Canada in Ottawa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Falmouth Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Troicki, Khachanov to open Serbia vs Russia Dav... Thu OpenPhartz 2
News Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way... Wed AdmitsPhartzz 2
News 'Strange number, Martina who?' Lucky I answered... Jan 30 NumberPharts 2
News Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in... Jan 29 FirsrPhartz 5
News Djokovic to lead Serbia in Davis Cup tie agains... Jan 28 DavisPharts 2
News The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar... Jan 28 SectionPharts 2
News Kyrgios out in bizarre five-set loss Jan 20 Parden Pard 1
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,367 • Total comments across all topics: 278,544,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC