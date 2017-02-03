Dan Evans gave Great Britain a 1-0 lead over Canada in their Davis Cup clash in Ottawa

Dan Evans played the role of British number one with aplomb to beat 17-year-old Denis Shapovalov for his first ever victory in a live rubber in the Davis Cup World Group. It was more than three years since Evans' last win of any kind in the competition but he maintained the momentum of the best period of his career to triumph 6-3 6-3 6-4 and give the visitors a 1-0 lead over Canada in Ottawa.

