Dan Evans continues fine form in Dubai Duty Free Championships
Dan Evans continued his fine form in 2017 with victory over Dustin Brown in the opening round of the Dubai Duty Free Championships. The British number two took a break after helping Great Britain to victory over Canada in the Davis Cup three weeks ago, which came on the back of a first ATP Tour final in Sydney and a run to the fourth round of the Australian Open.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Argus.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb 26
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb 22
|OpeningPhart
|2
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb 21
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb 8
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb 7
|DavisPhartzz
|2
|Bizarre British victory as umpire smashed in face
|Feb 7
|LinePhartzz
|9
|Davis Cup: Serbia advances with 3-0 lead agains...
|Feb 4
|AdvancePhartss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC