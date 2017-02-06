Chardy and Brown advance to Open Sud de France 2nd round
Jeremy Chardy of France beat seventh-seeded Marcel Granollers 6-0, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the second round of the Open Sud de France on Monday. Although Granollers was eclipsed in the first set, dropping his serve three times, Chardy still needed to save six break points.
