Canberra makes bid to host Davis Cup quarter-final between Australia and USA
The AIS Arena could emerge as Canberra's trump card as Tennis ACT prepares to submit a proposal to host Australia's Davis Cup quarter-final against the United States in April. Tennis ACT boss Kim Kachel confirmed he would speak to Tennis Australia about trying to lure Davis Cup action to the capital for the first time.
