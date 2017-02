Canada's Pospisil beat Britain's Evans in four sets to even Davis Cup tie 2-2

Read more: The Guardian

Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil defeated Britain's Daniel Evans 7-6 , 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 on Sunday, tying the Davis Cup World Group tie at 2-2. Canada's 17-year-old Denis Shapovalov will play the deciding singles match of the best-of-five tie against Kyle Edmund.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.