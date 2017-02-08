Brown beats top-seeded Cilic in Montpellier
Dustin Brown hit eight aces and didn't face a break point as he upset top-seeded Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-4 at the Open Sud de France on Wednesday. The 84th-ranked German broke his Croatian opponent once in each set to reach the quarterfinals at the indoor tournament.
