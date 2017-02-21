Bid to reduce Amazon reserves corresponds with mining proposals - WWF
A bill to reduce the size of four Amazon conservation reserves in Brazil and eliminate another may be related to proposals by mining industries to begin work in those areas, investigators from a conservation organization say. "We noticed that the majority of those exploitation requests are within the limits of the conservation units that the new bill wants to cut," said Mariana Ferreira, the science coordinator for WWF-Brazil, a non-governmental environmental protection organization.
