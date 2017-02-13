Australian champs home in on Merimbula
Club Sapphire's new bowling facility has already been home to an interstate-showdown, but will go one better, hosting the Australian Championships over the next three years. National exposure: Bega MP Andrew Constance is delighted to see big events headed to Merimbula's greens after opening the bowls facility.
