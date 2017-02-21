Australia to host Davis Cup quarterfinal v US in Brisbane
Australia will host its Davis Cup quarterfinal against the United States at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane from April 7-9. Australia beat the Czech Republic 4-1 at Kooyong last month to advance to the quarterfinals, while the Americans had a 5-0 win over a Switzerland missing Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka in Alabama.
