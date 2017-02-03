Australia beats Czech Republic 4-1 in World Group tie

Australia split Sunday's concluding reverse singles rubbers with the Czech Republic to complete a comfortable 4-1 win in their Davis Cup first round tie that set up a compelling quarter-final meeting with the United States. Australian debutant Jordan Thompson beat Jan Satral 7-6 , 6-2 before Jiri Vesely gained a consolation win for the visitors when he defeated Sam Groth 3-6 7-5 6-3 at the Kooyong tennis club in suburban Melbourne.

